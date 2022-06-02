Community says final goodbye for commissioner, principal Jimbo Jackson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people came to show their love for Leon County Commissioner and Fort Braden School Principal Jimbo Jackson on Wednesday for his funeral service.

“Jimbo Jackson is a person who was born to be a principal, born to be a leader, born to engage with our children,” said Leon County Sheriff, Walt McNeill.

Wednesday’s service took place at Downtown Community Church, where people shared good memories of his impact. “Our community is suffering a big loss,” said former Leon County Commissioner Bryan Desloge.

Jackson served on the Leon County Commission since 2016, and he was the principal of Fort Braden since 2008. “His legacy, however, will live on in the minds and hearts of the citizens of Leon County and, particularly, the people at Fort Braden,” said Sheriff McNeill.

Jackson passed away Saturday morning from complications of long-term COVID at the age of 55. A memorial fund has been arranged in his honor for the Fort Braden School. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.