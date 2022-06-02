Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee police officer who was fired and arrested earlier this year after a scuffle with a handcuffed suspect has now agreed to a deferred prosecution deal.

Court records show the state attorney has agreed to drop battery charges against Charles Hansford, but as part of the deal signed on April 22, Hansford will have to sign “a voluntary and permanent revocation” of his law enforcement standards nationwide.

“He lost his temper and attacked an inmate and that’s unacceptable,” State Attorney Jack Campbell said. “He’ll never be a law enforcement officer again. That was the end of his professional career.”

Hansford’s attorney, Luke Newman, says he has no comment on the deal.

Hansford was charged with battery after a confrontation was caught on camera in January.

Surveillance video at the Leon County Jail shows Hansford shoving a DUI suspect against the sallyport wall before being pushed away by a fellow officer.

Hansford has to admit guilt as part of the deal and has agreed to seek evaluation and treatment through the VA for anger management and any other trauma “suffered as a result of [his] service in the U.S. Military.”

The state attorney says misdemeanor battery charges will be dropped if Hansford fulfills all the conditions by July 26, 2022.

