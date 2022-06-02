Jackson County deputies asking public’s help to locate missing truck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle that was stolen from the Bascom area.

The missing vehicle is a red truck with large tires and “FIREMAN” written on the driver’s side.

If you know the whereabouts of the vehicle or have seen it traveling on roads nearby, JCSO asks you to contact its Criminal Investigations Unit at 850-482-9624.

You can stay anonymous with your tip by reaching out to the Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

