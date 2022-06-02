LCS hosts career fair to combat system wide staff shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This past year the shortage of bus drivers and substitute teachers at LCS has continued to cause concerns across the system, prompting the school district to host its first career fair post Covid.

The fair was held June 1, and another one will be held on June 2 at Lively Technical College from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The district is hoping to fill positions across the school system, from teachers and substitutes to custodians and more.

“We know we have a teacher shortage. We have a bus driver shortage. We have a food service employee shortage, so this was an opportunity for us to really get aggressive in our recruiting efforts,” said Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Hanna says the fair is an exciting event, but also one that brings a lot of anxiousness as officials work to combat the dire need for staff.

“As of today, we had around 100 teacher vacancies,” said Hanna. “We are also increasing the number of guidance counselors in our schools, and the number of social workers in our schools, to help kids deal with some of the trauma they experienced through Covid.”

Booths with administration from all 24 of the elementary schools, nutrition services and transportation, invited prospective employees to see what positions are currently open. Which served as a great learning opportunity for future educator Kendra Turner.

“I’m a recent graduate from Florida A&M with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education,” said Turner, who was thrilled to learn that there are several third grade teacher positions opened in Leon County.

For Brett Shively, the district’s human resources Director, he says every position throughout the school district is important and he’s optimistic that the career fairs will help usher in new and exceptional employees.

“If people can’t get to school because there are no bus drivers, they can’t eat food because there are no nutrition services workers well then we can’t operate right... So, everyone from the teacher to the para, to the secretary they’re all important and we’ve got opportunities,” said Shively.

Officials say the district is now more competitive because they’ve been able to increase teacher salaries and even bump the minimum wage to $15 starting in July. Hanna says he believes the district has a lot to offer future educators and non-instructional positions as well.

Wednesday’s fair covered all 24 of the elementary school and their open positions as well as food services and transportation. On Thursday from 2pm-7pm all of the middle and high schools will be present along with transportation and food services again.

Officials say all you need is yourself and a resume.

