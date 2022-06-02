Mitchell County deputies looking for missing 14-year-old Pelham girl

PELHAM, Ga. (WCTV) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a 14-year-old Pelham girl who went missing Tuesday night.

Austin Lynn Cromer was last seen in the area of State Route 262 in Pelham around 10 p.m. on May 31, 2022, according to a family member.

Cromer is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds and has brown hair with black highlights. Her eye color is hazel.

If you have more information for deputies, reach out to an MCSO investigator at 229-336-2030.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.