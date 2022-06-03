Advertisement

DNA identifies 1974 remains that may link to Florida serial killer

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The remains of a Florida teenager who went missing nearly 50 years ago have been identified through advanced DNA technology.

Palm Beach County detectives said Thursday that they believe 15-year-old Susan Poole may have been slain by Gerard Schaefer, a police officer who was also a serial killer.

Poole was a high school dropout whose family reported her missing just before Christmas in 1972. Her skeletal remains were found the next year but were not identified until recently by a DNA lab.

Her death mirrored others committed by Schaefer. The Martin County sheriff’s deputy was tied to up to 30 slayings. He was convicted of two murders. He was stabbed to death in prison in 1995.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog in California tested positive for methamphetamine after going on a walk with her owner.
Dog tests positive for meth after walk
Davonnte McKnight, 29, was hit and killed near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lake...
Family speaks out after fatal pedestrian crash involving FHP trooper
Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the...
Murder arrest made in 25-year-old Tallahassee cold case
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee police investigating shooting at Oakwood Reserve Apartments
Court records show the State Attorney has agreed to drop battery charges against Charles...
Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement

Latest News

If you’ve got a newer driver behind the wheel at your house, you may want to remind them about...
Raising awareness on the 100 deadliest days for teens
Saving lives thousands of feet in the air, a new helicopter service is operating at TMH that...
"Survival Flight", Tallahassee Memorial's new helicopter service
Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement
If you’ve got a newer driver behind the wheel at your house, you may want to remind them about...
Raising awareness on the 100 deadliest days for teens
Community says final goodbye for commissioner, principal Jimbo Jackson