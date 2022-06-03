Advertisement

Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast: June 3, 2021

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to prevail throughout the viewing area. Rain chances are here to stay for the weekend, but mostly in the afternoon.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through the area this evening, as a cold front pushes through the viewing area. Potential Tropical Cyclone One to our south continues to usher in moisture to the region, aiding in development of these scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will get down into the low 70′s and upper 60′s in some spots Friday night. Rain chances are at 40%, with the scattered showers and thunderstorms sticking around.

Saturday morning will start off quite nice, with mostly sunny skies. The showers and thunderstorms will make their appearance once the afternoon rolls around, bringing a 40% chance of precipitation, as well as temperatures in the low 90′s once again. A similar setup can be expected for Sunday, with rain chances slightly lower at 30%.

Temperatures are on the rise for the work week, with a potential for record heat in some spots come Wednesday and Thursday in the mid to upper 90′s.

