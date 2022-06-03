Advertisement

Liberty County receives $22M for new sheriff’s office complex

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Millions of dollars is officially on the way to help build the new Liberty County Sherriff’s Office complex and jail.

The funding was part of the record state budget Governor Ron DeSantis signed on Thursday.

LCSO says, to its knowledge, the $22 million is the single largest appropriation to Liberty County.

The Sherriff’s office wanted to thank the people who participated in helping them during the legislative session, including State Rep. Jason Shoaf and State Sen. Loranne Ausley.

Several other elected county officials, including Sheriff Buddy Money himself were also highlighted for getting the funding approved.

