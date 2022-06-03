Local COVID Update: Leon Co. cases tripled in the last month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID cases are climbing.

Numbers in Leon County are the highest they’ve been in about three months, more than tripling in the last month, according to data from the CDC.

This follows national trends, which show the U.S. is averaging more than 100,000 new cases and more than 3,000 new hospitalizations each day.

The CDC labels Leon County a moderate-risk zone, with about a 20% positivity rate.

We’re not seeing the kinds of long lines at testing sites that we did back in January, but FAMU’s site has seen a slight uptick. Staff are testing 2-300 people each day.

Terry Price, a pastor at Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church, wants Tallahassee residents to continue taking COVID precautions.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Price said. “All of us should hold the responsibility of being cautious.”

His church recently shut down its COVID testing site due to a decline in demand. Still, Price says he’s not letting his guard down yet.

Several people were getting tested at FAMU’s site Tuesday, including McKinley Smith.

“I think people need to take much more precaution than what they are,” Smith said. “Because this thing is changing all the time.”

Smith said he’s been getting tested every 10-12 days since the pandemic began.

Others are trying to balance a return to normal life while still trying to stay safe.

Eli Wilkins-Malloy got tested Tuesday after returning from a wedding. He has a baby on the way and said he wants to do as much as he can to keep his child safe.

“You can’t ever do it 100% perfectly,” Wilkins-Malloy said. “But I think trying to have a good effort is important for me at least.”

The good news is that hospitalizations in Tallahassee remain low.

HCA Florida Capital Hospital has seven COVID hospitalizations right now, and TMH has just two.

