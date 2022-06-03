Local spending items vetoed by Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state budget Thursday afternoon, approving the $110 billion spending plan during an appearance at The Villages. Before signing the budget, DeSantis removed $3 billion in spending from the plan via line-item vetoes.

Proposed projects around the Big Bend were among the items DeSantis vetoed from the budget.

This included $1 million for Second Harvest of the Big Bend and $50,000 for the Tallahassee Community College Leon Works Expo and Junior Apprenticeship program.

Below, you’ll find more local spending items the governor vetoed:

$850,000 -- Hamilton County Arena & Fairgrounds Roof

$750,000 -- Liberty County Estiffanulga Bank Stabilization

$125,000 -- Madison, Lake Francis fishing pier/dock replacement

The spending package does include more per-pupil education spending and pay raises for teachers. It also gives $1,000 bonuses to first responders and there is about $12 billion for transportation projects.

