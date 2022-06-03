Advertisement

Local spending items vetoed by Gov. DeSantis

FILE PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a...
FILE PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state budget Thursday afternoon, approving the $110 billion spending plan during an appearance at The Villages. Before signing the budget, DeSantis removed $3 billion in spending from the plan via line-item vetoes.

Proposed projects around the Big Bend were among the items DeSantis vetoed from the budget.

This included $1 million for Second Harvest of the Big Bend and $50,000 for the Tallahassee Community College Leon Works Expo and Junior Apprenticeship program.

Below, you’ll find more local spending items the governor vetoed:

  • $850,000 -- Hamilton County Arena & Fairgrounds Roof
  • $750,000 -- Liberty County Estiffanulga Bank Stabilization
  • $125,000 -- Madison, Lake Francis fishing pier/dock replacement

The spending package does include more per-pupil education spending and pay raises for teachers. It also gives $1,000 bonuses to first responders and there is about $12 billion for transportation projects.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show the State Attorney has agreed to drop battery charges against Charles...
Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement
A dog in California tested positive for methamphetamine after going on a walk with her owner.
Dog tests positive for meth after walk
Davonnte McKnight, 29, was hit and killed near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lake...
Family speaks out after fatal pedestrian crash involving FHP trooper
Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the...
Murder arrest made in 25-year-old Tallahassee cold case
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee police investigating shooting at Oakwood Reserve Apartments

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after $27M fine threat from state of Florida
Pas De Vie Ballet Company returns to TCC for Spring Showcase
Pas De Vie Ballet Company returns to TCC for Spring Showcase this weekend
What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? June 3, 2022
Woman saved in Crisp Co. mobile home fire
Woman saved in Crisp Co. mobile home fire