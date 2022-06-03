Advertisement

Man dies in Berrien Co. police chase

Generic image
Generic image(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A Ray City man died after a police chase with deputies in Berrien County, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

GSP said on Wednesday, around 2 a.m., GSP Post 13 in Tifton was requested to assist Berrien County deputies with a chase involving a 2013 Yahama motorcycle.

Before the trooper caught up with the motorcycle, it crashed while negotiating a curve on Hutchinson Parrish Road. The motorcycle left the roadway and hit a tree, GSP said.

Jason Dewayne Miller, 44, was identified as the driver. He suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

