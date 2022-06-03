Advertisement

Pas De Vie Ballet Company returns to TCC for Spring Showcase this weekend

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Pas De Vie Ballet Company is celebrating 34 years and returning to Tallahassee Community College’s Turner Auditorium for their annual Spring Showcase.

The group has rehearsed three days a week since February for “The Spotlight on Dance.”

After the Nutcracker in the winter, Pas De Vie Ballet focuses on their second big production, the Spring Showcase, which combines classical and contemporary pieces and features different music every year.

The show also spotlights students from middle school to college.

Incoming Chiles ninth-grader Kate Denny said it’s a great opportunity to learn from experienced directors and students.

“I feel welcomed, and we have great teachers that help me work on my technique and grow as a dancer,” Denny said.

Sophomore Benjamin Miller says the ballet world can sometimes be harsh, but their directors truly care about each dancer.

“At Pas De Vie they want to give you this opportunity, and they are going to help you every step of the way,” Miller said.

Now after a few years of recorded performances and restrictions, the group is ready to finally be back on stage in front of a live audience.

The Spotlight on Dance is Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at TCC’s Turner Auditorium.

Pas De Vie Ballet Company says the admission is “pay what you can” with prices starting at $10.

For more information visit the Pas De Vie Ballet Company website.

