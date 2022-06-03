Raising awareness on the 100 deadliest days for teens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -If you’ve got a newer driver behind the wheel at your house, you may want to remind them about safety on the roads this summer.

AAA calls the stretch from Memorial Day to Labor Day the ‘100 deadliest days for teen drivers.’

The rate of crashes and fatalities spikes while school is out.

The Owner of American Safety Institute, Bart Cassidy told WCTV that he is not surprised at the results from AAA.

More teens are learning to drive because they have time in the summer and those on the roads are staying out later because they don’t have school

“I don’t really know much about how he drives which makes me worry a lot more about his safety,” said Lauren Mellow.

Lauren Mellow, 21, was away at college when her younger brother learned how to drive and learning the statistics from AAA is an eye opener for her.

“Obviously I care about his safety a lot on the roads, and he’s only been driving for a really small amount of time and the young kids are always driving around these days,” Mellow said.

FHP said the rate of traffic crashes and fatalities among teens goes up 16% in the summer months.

But Captain Ryan Martina said there are simple steps young people can take to be safe.

“If you’re underage, do not drink. When you’re in your vehicle make sure you wear your safety belt, make sure you keep your eyes on the road, don’t drive distracted, put your phone down, turn the radio down, and don’t overload your vehicle where you have too many passengers and you can’t see,” said FHP Captain Ryan Martina.

Tallahassee Resident, Mike Fields has children and grandchildren on the roads.

“All you can do is stress safety and awareness and driving not at night and that sort of thing,” said Mike Fields.

Fields also called on phone companies to make a change.

“I’ve never figured out why with all the technology we have companies cannot stop us from using a handheld either texting or talking. That is absolutely so dangerous, and I see it all the time,” Fields said.

Mellow said she plans to remind her brother to be careful this summer

“It worries me because I don’t want him to get hurt or anyone I know to get hurt,” Mellow said.

FHP said they will release their official statistics for summer travel this Monday.

Cassidy said any parents with concerns on how to teach their children how to drive can click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.