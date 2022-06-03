Advertisement

Record breaking donations reach $23.1M at FAMU’s Annual Fundraising Campaign

FAMU.
FAMU.(WCTV)
By Julia Melim
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Record breaking donations of $23.1M see a 70 perfect increase from last year, at the Florida A&M’s 2021-2022 Annual Fundraising Campaign.

The donations include 48.6 percent from corporations, 15.4 percent from alumni, 11.1 percent from the Foundation, and 11.9 percent from friends of the University.

President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., and the annual campaign chief fundraiser, was happy with the outcome, “It gives us a lot more flexibility in providing support for our students, faculty, and other needs in the University. I’m proud of the people who were so generous to make that happen - our corporate partners, foundations, alumni, and individuals who gave,” Robinson said. “It is well appreciated. I am thankful, and it will go to some very sound, useful purposes.”

Vice President for University Advancement and Executive Director of the FAMU Foundation Shawnta Friday-Stroud, Ph.D., highlighted the success of the annual campaign, citing events following the 2020 death of George Floyd might have been some of the drivers for the increase. However with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation increases could present obstacles for donations in the future.

Funds raised by the annual campaign contribute to scholarships, athletics, emergency assistance and other initiatives. Some donations bolster the FAMU Endowment, which has an investment value of $159.8 million, up from $156 million on Sept. 30, 2021. The endowment is valued at $122 million, up from $115 million last September, Friday-Stroud said.

The 2021-2022 annual campaign runs through June 30.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show the State Attorney has agreed to drop battery charges against Charles...
Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement
A dog in California tested positive for methamphetamine after going on a walk with her owner.
Dog tests positive for meth after walk
Davonnte McKnight, 29, was hit and killed near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lake...
Family speaks out after fatal pedestrian crash involving FHP trooper
Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the...
Murder arrest made in 25-year-old Tallahassee cold case
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee police investigating shooting at Oakwood Reserve Apartments

Latest News

The Florida Commission on Ethics found no probable cause that Tallahassee City Manager Reese...
Ethics commission clears Tallahassee City Manager in firefighter complaint
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office trained for the unimaginable Thursday, learning how to respond...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office runs mass shooting drills at school
The Prince Murat Motel was the scene of the 1996 murder of James Branner.
Genetic Genealogist gives insight on the new technology used to solve 26 year-old cold case
Kate MacFall from the Tallahassee Animal Service Center brought the lovable pup Khloe, who is...
Wild Wednesday: Khloe the dog is available for adoption!