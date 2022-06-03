Record breaking donations reach $23.1M at FAMU’s Annual Fundraising Campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Record breaking donations of $23.1M see a 70 perfect increase from last year, at the Florida A&M’s 2021-2022 Annual Fundraising Campaign.

The donations include 48.6 percent from corporations, 15.4 percent from alumni, 11.1 percent from the Foundation, and 11.9 percent from friends of the University.

President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., and the annual campaign chief fundraiser, was happy with the outcome, “It gives us a lot more flexibility in providing support for our students, faculty, and other needs in the University. I’m proud of the people who were so generous to make that happen - our corporate partners, foundations, alumni, and individuals who gave,” Robinson said. “It is well appreciated. I am thankful, and it will go to some very sound, useful purposes.”

Vice President for University Advancement and Executive Director of the FAMU Foundation Shawnta Friday-Stroud, Ph.D., highlighted the success of the annual campaign, citing events following the 2020 death of George Floyd might have been some of the drivers for the increase. However with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation increases could present obstacles for donations in the future.

Funds raised by the annual campaign contribute to scholarships, athletics, emergency assistance and other initiatives. Some donations bolster the FAMU Endowment, which has an investment value of $159.8 million, up from $156 million on Sept. 30, 2021. The endowment is valued at $122 million, up from $115 million last September, Friday-Stroud said.

The 2021-2022 annual campaign runs through June 30.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.