Summer Chicken Salad with Chef Ashley Douglas

Chef Ashley Douglas showed off her special chicken salad recipe on the WCTV set -- with a twist perfect for the summertime!
By Chef Ashley Douglas
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

-4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

-1/2 cup balsamic vinegar dressing

-3/4 cup of avocado oil mayonnaise

-1/4 cup of Greek yogurt

-1 tsp honey mustard

-1/4 cup of dried cranberries

-1/2 cup of chopped pecans

-3/4 cup of diced onion/celery/bell pepper trinity

-1/4 green onion

-3/4 sweet salad cubes

-1 tbsp of Adobo with pink Himalayan salt

-1 tbsp onion powder

-1 tbsp garlic powder

-1/2 black pepper

-1 tsp smoked paprika

-1 tsp complete seasoning

METHOD

Wash your chicken with cool water then put it in a zip lock bag with balsamic vinegar dressing.

Marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Afterward, season chicken with Adobo, Himalayan salt, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper. Pre-heat your air-fryer to 320° for 5 minutes.

Place chicken in air-fryer basket and cook for 40 minutes.

Following that, dice chicken into small cubes/shreds.

Add avocado oil mayonnaise, greek yogurt, dried cranberries, chopped pecans, sweet relish cubes, honey mustard, green onion, the trinity (onion, bell pepper, celery), smoked paprika and complete seasoning.

Mix together very well in a bowl.

Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Enjoy with crackers, make a sandwich or eat it as is!

