TEMPO receives $500k for workforce scholarships and technical credentials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee awards $500,000 to the Tallahassee Engaged in Meaningful Productivity for Opportunity, which is a nationally recognized youth program that provides a path for disconnected youth for training in the workforce, educational opportunities and job placement.

The program targets youth groups between the age of 16 and 24, who are out of school and helps them find their place in the workforce.

TEMPO also awards scholarships for technical training and credential attainment through a vocational college or university.

“Since we launched the TEMPO program in 2017, the City has engaged more than 1,900 local youths,” Mayor John E. Dailey said. “Through their continuing success, TEMPO alumni are showcasing the positive trajectory the program provides with a zero percent recidivism rate, more than 400 now employed and 297 enrolled in higher education.”

TEMPO’s graduating class of 2021 showcased its largest cohort with 70 graduating students, and in 2022 over 80 students will be graduating, receiving a GED or workforce credential attainment licenses and certificates.

“TEMPO has been described as ‘a lifeline’ by many of the participants,” said Dr. Kimball Thomas, director of Housing and Community Resilience for the City of Tallahassee. “Each day through this program, we are reaching a target demographic that represents, according to data, Tallahassee’s largest potential gun violence victims and offender pools.”

For more information about TEMPO and how this program provides viable alternatives by providing paths to economic opportunity for area youth, visit Talgov.com/TEMPO or call 850-891-8722.

