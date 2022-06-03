Wild Wednesday: Khloe the dog is available for adoption!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Kate MacFall from the Tallahassee Animal Service Center brought the lovable pup Khloe, who is available for adoption, onto the WCTV set for Wild Wednesday!

If you’re interested in adopting Khloe or another dog, send an email to Grayson.Walters@TalGov.com or call 850-508-1001. You can find more information about Tallahassee Animal Services at this link.

