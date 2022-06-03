Advertisement

‘Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday

Judy Garland will take you 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept...
Judy Garland will take you 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept away by a tornado and lands in a bright and magical world unlike anything she’s ever seen before.(Warner Bros.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Follow the yellow brick road to theaters to watch a special showing of “Wizard of Oz” in celebration of what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.

Fathom Events will present showings of the iconic 1939 film at select theaters across the country Sunday and Monday only, featuring a rarely seen extended musical number.

Judy Garland will take you “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept away by a tornado and lands in a bright and magical world unlike anything she’s ever seen before.

She befriends a scarecrow, tin man and lion on her journey to the Emerald City to find the all-powerful Wizard of Oz – all the while protected by a pair of ruby slippers.

Tickets to “Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over the Rainbow” can be purchased on fathomevents.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show the State Attorney has agreed to drop battery charges against Charles...
Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement
A dog in California tested positive for methamphetamine after going on a walk with her owner.
Dog tests positive for meth after walk
Davonnte McKnight, 29, was hit and killed near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lake...
Family speaks out after fatal pedestrian crash involving FHP trooper
Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the...
Murder arrest made in 25-year-old Tallahassee cold case
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee police investigating shooting at Oakwood Reserve Apartments

Latest News

People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case, officials say
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
Friday marks the 100th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war
Parents of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde will appear before...
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify in Congress
Kate MacFall from the Tallahassee Animal Service Center brought the lovable pup Khloe, who is...
Wild Wednesday: Khloe the dog is available for adoption!