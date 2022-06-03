Woman saved in Crisp Co. mobile home fire
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A 75-year-old woman was saved Wednesday after her home caught fire, according to the Crisp County Fire Rescue (CCFR).
CCFR responded to the 400 block of Nappa Road after a reported structure fire with a woman inside.
When crews arrived at the scene, the mobile home was fully involved.
CCFR said the woman was removed from the mobile home by neighbors prior to the department’s arrival. The sheriff’s office also assisted neighbors in moving the woman away from the home.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Crews remained on the scene for nearly four hours.
