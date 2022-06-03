Advertisement

Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist

A California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside a couch acquired through Craigslist. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A woman in Southern California found thousands of dollars hidden inside a couch she recently got from an online listing.

Vicky Umodu said she found $36,000 in the couch she got for free from a seller on Craigslist.

Umodu found several envelopes filled with money once she got the couch home. At first, she said she didn’t realize what she had found.

“I was so excited, I was screaming, ‘It’s money,’” Umodu said.

The California woman said she did return the cash to the original owners, who told her they got rid of the couch after the recent death of a loved one.

But the owners were so grateful that they gave Umodu $2,200 as a thank you.

The family also said they ended up finding hundreds of dollars hidden around the house where the couch was located.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog in California tested positive for methamphetamine after going on a walk with her owner.
Dog tests positive for meth after walk
Davonnte McKnight, 29, was hit and killed near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lake...
Family speaks out after fatal pedestrian crash involving FHP trooper
Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the...
Murder arrest made in 25-year-old Tallahassee cold case
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee police investigating shooting at Oakwood Reserve Apartments
Court records show the State Attorney has agreed to drop battery charges against Charles...
Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
If you’ve got a newer driver behind the wheel at your house, you may want to remind them about...
Raising awareness on the 100 deadliest days for teens
California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside couch acquired through Craigslist.
California woman finds $36K in Craigslist couch