Advertisement

Akosia Apothecary talks about plants and their benefits to mental health

Akosia Apothecary talks about plants and their benefits to mental health
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since 2019. The home...
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Court records show the State Attorney has agreed to drop battery charges against Charles...
Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
DNA identifies 1974 remains that may link to Florida serial killer
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
DeSantis nixes mask punishment for schools

Latest News

The chance of showers and storms will be higher Saturday, but will drop Sunday. Meteorologist...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 4
The chance of showers and storms will be higher Saturday, but will drop Sunday. Meteorologist...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 4
Cauzcan Care will be at the PetSmart in Tallahassee today starting at 11:30-3:00 p.m.
Cauzican care organization introduces pups up for adoption
Akosia Apothecary talks about plants and their benefits to mental health.
Akosia Apothecary talks about plants and their benefits to mental health