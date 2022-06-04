Advertisement

Bethal Summer Splash Heal Healthcare fair happening at cascades park 11am-3pm

WCTV welcomed Dr. Sabrina Dickey to talk about the grant given to FSU's nursing program and the event at cascade that will inform the public about their health.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since 2019. The home...
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Court records show the State Attorney has agreed to drop battery charges against Charles...
Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
DNA identifies 1974 remains that may link to Florida serial killer
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
DeSantis nixes mask punishment for schools

Latest News

The Southern Shakespeare Company will put on several performances of “Much Ado About Nothing”...
Southern Shakespeare Company presents 'Much Ado About Nothing'
We've been telling you all month long about the PBJ PLZ! campaign -- and the drive is in its...
PBJ PLZ! 2022 Crunch Time -- get your last minute donations in!
WCTV welcomed Kaen Bauer to discuss Women Veterans Unite.
Women Veterans United: Member talks about new non-profit
Women Veterans United: Member talks about new non-profit
Tallahassee-based non-profit brings local Women Veterans together