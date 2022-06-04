Advertisement

Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee

Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.(TPD)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says the body of a man who had been missing for over a month was discovered late Friday morning.

Police say 26-year-old Christopher Ellis was found around 11 a.m. on the Miccosukee Greenway on the 4500 block of Miccosukee Road.

Preliminary findings have determined the incident is not the result of a criminal act and no foul play is suspected.

According to the press release, Ellis went missing on April 22 and was last seen in the 1700 block of Hermitage Boulevard.

His vehicle was last located in the 2600 block of Miccosukee Road.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show the State Attorney has agreed to drop battery charges against Charles...
Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement
A dog in California tested positive for methamphetamine after going on a walk with her owner.
Dog tests positive for meth after walk
Davonnte McKnight, 29, was hit and killed near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lake...
Family speaks out after fatal pedestrian crash involving FHP trooper
Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the...
Murder arrest made in 25-year-old Tallahassee cold case
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
DNA identifies 1974 remains that may link to Florida serial killer

Latest News

Veterans receive new mattresses through community donations
Tallahassee Veterans Village receives new mattresses through community donations
Local officials urge Leon Co. residents to prepare for hurricane season
Local officials urge Leon Co. residents to prepare for hurricane season
TMH’s helicopter service can now perform mid-air blood transfusions
TMH’s helicopter service can now perform mid-air blood transfusions
Leon County, environmental advocates meet to discuss concerns over Lake Munson algae
Leon County, environmental advocates meet to discuss concerns over Lake Munson algae