Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says the body of a man who had been missing for over a month was discovered late Friday morning.

Police say 26-year-old Christopher Ellis was found around 11 a.m. on the Miccosukee Greenway on the 4500 block of Miccosukee Road.

Preliminary findings have determined the incident is not the result of a criminal act and no foul play is suspected.

According to the press release, Ellis went missing on April 22 and was last seen in the 1700 block of Hermitage Boulevard.

His vehicle was last located in the 2600 block of Miccosukee Road.

This is an active investigation.

