Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun was shining over the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning. To the south, Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 was moving through South Florida and bringing heavy rain through the area. The storm, which is forecast to be a tropical storm as soon as Sunday, will move northeastward in the Atlantic and stay away from the U.S. mainland. The main driver of Saturday’s weather in the viewing area will be a stalled frontal boundary and daytime heating to increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Coverage and confidence will be higher Saturday at 60% with highs near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coast.

Rain chances are expected to be lower Sunday as some drier is anticipated to enter from the northeast (thanks in part to the exiting tropical system). That flow will also pin the Gulf Coast sea breeze closer to the coast. Rain chances will be at 20% overall Sunday with highs near 90.

Rain chances will increase to 50% to start the new work week, but will drop to near 20% Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak ridge of high pressure will likely sneak in from the west and place a cap on rain chances. The lower rain odds will also increase the daytime highs up to the mid 90s Wednesday. Though guidance models differed with solutions, a cold front may approach the eastern U.S. Thursday into Friday. So far, rain chances will only have a slight boost to 30%.

