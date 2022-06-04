DeSantis vetoes $1M in funding for Second Harvest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Before signing the $110 billion dollar state budget Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis also vetoed three billion dollars in spending from the plan.

One million of which, was dedicated to the Second Harvest of the Big Bend who says they were disappointed by the decision as they were planning to use the money to expand distribution and get food to more people in more rural communities.

“So the purpose of the funding was going to help with some fleet diversification and help us get more trucks that could do different things to serve our community,” Monique Pelt, Second Harvest CEO said. “It was going to help us push more food and do some capital improvement out at the food bank.”

Pelt says the community doesn’t have to worry, however, as they will pivot and it won’t stop their momentum to continue to serve the community.

