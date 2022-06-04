Faith leaders join with parents, police, and the community searching for strategies to reduce gun violence in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -“A Call to Consciousness”

Faith leaders join with parents, police, and the community in searching for strategies to reduce gun violence in Tallahassee.

The forum was sparked by the Uvalde mass shooting in Texas but aimed at the Capital City’s own gun violence crisis.

With 100 shootings so far this year, according to TPD.

Everyone at the meeting had one goal in mind and that was to stop the bloodshed.

TPD reported that throughout the shootings in Tallahassee so far, 39 people have been injured and eight dead.

“It was an outright travesty for cops standing 8 feet away from the door in Uvalde and never once breached the door and that’s a crying shame,” said Reverend Joe Parramore.

The devastating aftermath of the Uvalde mass shooting inspired ministers from across Tallahassee to join together and to look for ways to make a change.

There’s a lot of rhetoric about gun control. We’re in a place now where we need to move from rhetoric to results,” Parramore said.

Captain Lakeisha Snow with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office shared the astonishing data from Leon County between 2015 to 2020 about who’s involved in gun violence in Tallahassee.

“It was determined that homicide victims and offenders were overwhelmingly black males. 15 to 24 is the highest age group for both victims and offenders followed by the age group 25 to 34. 75% of victims and 81% of known offenders were African American,” said Captain Lakeisha Snow.

Chief Deputy Maurice Holmes said most of the guns they confiscate from young people are stolen during vehicle break-ins.

“This year since January 1, as of yesterday, we’ve had 98 guns stolen from vehicles. Out of the 98 guns stolen from vehicles, 90 of those are from unlocked vehicles,” said Chief Deputy Maurice Holmes. “Those are the guns out here being used during these crimes. Every time we recover one, it’s stolen from a vehicle.

Amongst the areas of focus was the need for better mental health care.

Also, greater law enforcement attention on low income areas, social and cultural climates, street drugs, and gangs.

“Until law enforcement starts really dedicating resources to negate those challenges, those things are going to continue. So, to focus strictly on the mental health side is not going to solve all the problems,” Parramore said.

The forum discussed many factors contributing to gun violence including mental health challenges, poverty and illegal drugs.

Police said solutions may come from those closest to the issue.

“We need a panel of youth to discuss what they’re seeing. We need a panel of youth to come in with their new ideas because they’re the ones that are out there in the midst of the storm,” Holmes said.

On Friday, in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day the city along with the Tallahassee Chapter of Moms Demand Action are asking you to dress in orange and join them at City Hall at 8 o’clock pm as they light up City Hall in orange honoring those lost to gun violence.

