Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 4

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through the viewing area. More rain on the way for tomorrow afternoon and Monday.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to roll through the area this Saturday evening, but will eventually clear out overnight. Rain chances remain at 60%, with low temperatures dropping to around 70 overnight.

We will be waking up to mostly sunny conditions to start the day Sunday. The sea breeze will come into effect in the afternoon, stirring up isolated showers and thunderstorms into the evening hours. Rain chances will be at 30%, with high temperatures getting into the low 90′s.

Higher chances for rain on Monday can be attributed to a high-pressure system in the Mid-Atlantic, which will usher in an easterly breeze and cause scattered showers throughout the viewing area Monday Afternoon. Rain chances fall off come Tuesday and Wednesday, but the heat will be a major factor. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-to-upper 90′s in some spots.

