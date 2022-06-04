Advertisement

Leon County, environmental advocates meet to discuss concerns over Lake Munson algae

The Department of Health closed the lake last week, urging people not to swim or boat there.
By Staci Inez
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Environmental advocates met with Leon County employees to discuss the status of the toxic algae in Lake Munson on Friday.

The Department of Health closed the lake last week, urging people not to swim or boat there. Health officials said exposure to this algae can cause rashes, vomiting and respiratory irritation. High levels can also affect the liver and nervous system.

“Leon County has been involved and been watching for these things for years,” said Environmental Services Director Nawfal Ezzagaghi. “This is not a reactionary thing.”

Members of the Tallahassee and Wakulla Basin Advocacy Group attended Friday’s meeting. “We have a lot of citizens that are living along Lake Munson and they have these algae blooms right up to their doorstep,” said Terry Ryan. “They’re wondering why.”

Ezzagaghi said the county has been battling this issue for decades. During the meeting, officials also said water quality testing is done quarterly, and the water coming into the lake is not the source of the problem.

Ryan said they are scheduling a meeting for community members to share their concerns on the toxic algae issue for June 12.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show the State Attorney has agreed to drop battery charges against Charles...
Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement
A dog in California tested positive for methamphetamine after going on a walk with her owner.
Dog tests positive for meth after walk
Davonnte McKnight, 29, was hit and killed near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lake...
Family speaks out after fatal pedestrian crash involving FHP trooper
Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the...
Murder arrest made in 25-year-old Tallahassee cold case
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
DNA identifies 1974 remains that may link to Florida serial killer

Latest News

Local officials urge Leon Co. residents to prepare for hurricane season
Local officials urge Leon Co. residents to prepare for hurricane season
TMH’s helicopter service can now perform mid-air blood transfusions
TMH’s helicopter service can now perform mid-air blood transfusions
A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since 2019. The home...
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Leon County Schools reacts to Governor DeSantis’ nixing of the mask mandate punishments