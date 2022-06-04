Leon County, environmental advocates meet to discuss concerns over Lake Munson algae

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Environmental advocates met with Leon County employees to discuss the status of the toxic algae in Lake Munson on Friday.

The Department of Health closed the lake last week, urging people not to swim or boat there. Health officials said exposure to this algae can cause rashes, vomiting and respiratory irritation. High levels can also affect the liver and nervous system.

“Leon County has been involved and been watching for these things for years,” said Environmental Services Director Nawfal Ezzagaghi. “This is not a reactionary thing.”

Members of the Tallahassee and Wakulla Basin Advocacy Group attended Friday’s meeting. “We have a lot of citizens that are living along Lake Munson and they have these algae blooms right up to their doorstep,” said Terry Ryan. “They’re wondering why.”

Ezzagaghi said the county has been battling this issue for decades. During the meeting, officials also said water quality testing is done quarterly, and the water coming into the lake is not the source of the problem.

Ryan said they are scheduling a meeting for community members to share their concerns on the toxic algae issue for June 12.

