Leon County Schools reacts to Governor DeSantis’ nixing of the mask mandate punishments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools will not face a financial punishment for its defiance of state rules on masking students.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis now saying the state will not withhold school performance recognition money from districts that required masking.

Leon County was among 12 districts facing the potential punishment.

But LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he believes Governor DeSantis’ plan was to publicly chastise those who went against his plan and then play the hero.

In prior years, Leon County has gotten about two million dollars from the performance recognition funding.

The Governor now says he will award the schools in question for their achievements and not punish them for decisions made by district administrators.

While Superintendent Hanna says he appreciates the governor’s change of heart, he feels the whole drama was unwarranted.

“He’s going to rush to save the day at the 11th hour because politically it doesn’t make any sense. He would’ve been foolish to withhold money from teachers who are doing a good job and moving the needle at the schools,” exclaimed Superintendent Hanna. “To hold school recognition money would’ve been absurd.”

Hanna says he doesn’t regret his decision to impose a mask mandate for Leon County Schools for most of the school year as he felt it was the right decision to keep his students and faculty safe.

He is thankful schools and teachers will be rewarded as he expects each school to get $100 per student to go towards bonuses.

