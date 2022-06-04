Advertisement

Leon County Schools reacts to Governor DeSantis’ nixing of the mask mandate punishments

Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools will not face a financial punishment for its defiance of state rules on masking students.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis now saying the state will not withhold school performance recognition money from districts that required masking.

Leon County was among 12 districts facing the potential punishment.

But LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he believes Governor DeSantis’ plan was to publicly chastise those who went against his plan and then play the hero.

In prior years, Leon County has gotten about two million dollars from the performance recognition funding.

The Governor now says he will award the schools in question for their achievements and not punish them for decisions made by district administrators.

While Superintendent Hanna says he appreciates the governor’s change of heart, he feels the whole drama was unwarranted.

“He’s going to rush to save the day at the 11th hour because politically it doesn’t make any sense. He would’ve been foolish to withhold money from teachers who are doing a good job and moving the needle at the schools,” exclaimed Superintendent Hanna. “To hold school recognition money would’ve been absurd.”

Hanna says he doesn’t regret his decision to impose a mask mandate for Leon County Schools for most of the school year as he felt it was the right decision to keep his students and faculty safe.

He is thankful schools and teachers will be rewarded as he expects each school to get $100 per student to go towards bonuses.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show the State Attorney has agreed to drop battery charges against Charles...
Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement
A dog in California tested positive for methamphetamine after going on a walk with her owner.
Dog tests positive for meth after walk
Davonnte McKnight, 29, was hit and killed near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lake...
Family speaks out after fatal pedestrian crash involving FHP trooper
Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the...
Murder arrest made in 25-year-old Tallahassee cold case
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
DNA identifies 1974 remains that may link to Florida serial killer

Latest News

Leon County, environmental advocates meet to discuss concerns over Lake Munson algae
Leon County, environmental advocates meet to discuss concerns over Lake Munson algae
A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since 2019. The home...
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
The forum discussed many factors contributing to gun violence including mental health...
Faith leaders join with parents, police, and the community searching for strategies to reduce gun violence in Tallahassee
Leon County, environmental advocates meet to discuss concerns over Lake Munson algae