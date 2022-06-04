Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: ‘Noles take on Auburn in Regional Winner’s Bracket

A Florida State Seminoles baseball cap hangs on the top railing of the dugout at the 2022...
A Florida State Seminoles baseball cap hangs on the top railing of the dugout at the 2022 Auburn Regional.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WCTV) - Well hello again folks! Sports Director Ryan Kelly here at Plainsman Park getting set for our Winner’s Bracket contest between Auburn and Florida State. FSU is the home team tonight per NCAA rules so stick with us as we give you inning-by-inning updates.

TOP 2ND

-Ferrer plays a fly to shallow right. Runners hold and FSU gets an out.

-Auburn wasting no time getting back to work. A leadoff walk and a double off the wall in left have two RISP. Jimmy Belanger out to have a chat with Bryce Hubbard.

BOT 1ST - No runs, one hit, no errors, none LOB, 0-0

-Tyler Martin gets a leadoff single but that’s it as two shallow flys and a 2-6 caught stealing retire the side.

TOP 1ST - No runs, one hit, no errors, two LOB, 0-0

-Pierce goes down swinging but Hubbard hits the next batter. Mike Martin Jr. has asked for review but if it stands the bases are juiced for the Tigers. The ball clearly hit the batter but Meat is contesting he leaned in. Call overturned and the side is retired as it’s called strike three.

-Auburn is cooking early. A one out walk and a single have two on for the clean up man Bobby Peirce.

PREGAME

As a courtesy, the game is starting on ESPNNews, it’ll move to ESPN2 when Michigan and Louisville wrap up.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since 2019. The home...
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee
Court records show the State Attorney has agreed to drop battery charges against Charles...
Fired TPD officer signs deal to drop charges, give up career in law enforcement
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
DNA identifies 1974 remains that may link to Florida serial killer
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
DeSantis nixes mask punishment for schools

Latest News

FSU prepares to take on UCLA in the opening game of the Auburn Regional
FINAL: FSU outlasts UCLA, 5-3 (Live Blog Archive)
Mike Martin Jr. coaches from the third-base coaches box during the Oxford Regional.
FSU Baseball “Last Four In”, heading to Auburn
Nate VanDuyne coaching at Frankfort High School (Indiana)
Brookwood tabs “Hoosier” Nate VanDuyne as next boys basketball head coach
North Florida Christian Baseball fell 4-1 to Miami Christian in the FHSAA 2A State Championship
North Florida Christian Baseball falls in FHSAA 2A State Championship to Miami Christian