LIVE BLOG: ‘Noles take on Auburn in Regional Winner’s Bracket

AUBURN, Ala. (WCTV) - Well hello again folks! Sports Director Ryan Kelly here at Plainsman Park getting set for our Winner’s Bracket contest between Auburn and Florida State. FSU is the home team tonight per NCAA rules so stick with us as we give you inning-by-inning updates.

TOP 2ND

-Ferrer plays a fly to shallow right. Runners hold and FSU gets an out.

Conner Whittaker and Ross Dunn headed to the #FSU bullpen as Jimmy Belanger visits the mound. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) June 4, 2022

-Auburn wasting no time getting back to work. A leadoff walk and a double off the wall in left have two RISP. Jimmy Belanger out to have a chat with Bryce Hubbard.

BOT 1ST - No runs, one hit, no errors, none LOB, 0-0

-Tyler Martin gets a leadoff single but that’s it as two shallow flys and a 2-6 caught stealing retire the side.

TOP 1ST - No runs, one hit, no errors, two LOB, 0-0

-Pierce goes down swinging but Hubbard hits the next batter. Mike Martin Jr. has asked for review but if it stands the bases are juiced for the Tigers. The ball clearly hit the batter but Meat is contesting he leaned in. Call overturned and the side is retired as it’s called strike three.

-Auburn is cooking early. A one out walk and a single have two on for the clean up man Bobby Peirce.

PREGAME

As a courtesy, the game is starting on ESPNNews, it’ll move to ESPN2 when Michigan and Louisville wrap up.

