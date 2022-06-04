Local officials urge Leon Co. residents to prepare for hurricane season.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane season is here.

Wednesday Leon County and Tallahassee leaders held a press conference, urging residents to prepare for any storms that might come their way.

They say the most important thing is to prepare ahead of time--know what your plan is if a hurricane does hit your area.

Gather up all the supplies you might need, like batteries, water, medications and a waterproof bag with important documents.

They also recommend keeping a battery-operated radio tuned into an emergency information station.

Mark Wool with the National Weather Service says we’re likely to see above-average activity this season.

“The Florida Big Bend can actually get impacted by tropical cyclones during the entire six-month stretch of hurricane season,” Wool said. “A couple of years ago, we had a tropical storm Alberto over Memorial Day weekend, so in May. We’ve had hurricanes into the second half of November in the past.”

Wool said this is actually the first year in eight years that we have not had a storm before the official start of the season. For more information and step-by-step guides on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the hurricane headquarters tab on our website.

