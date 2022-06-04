Advertisement

Tallahassee Veterans Village receives new mattresses through community donations

The American Legion Auxiliary Sauls-Bridges Post 13 helped bring new mattresses to the transitioning veterans at the Tallahassee Veterans Village on Friday.
By Staci Inez
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT
“These guys are coming from homelessness,” said program manager Tori Callan. “Living on bad mattresses is hard enough.”

The auxiliary partnered with BoxDrop Tallahassee and Peter Boulware Toyota to bring the new mattresses and box springs to the veterans.

Callan said the last time the property received mattresses, they came from an old hotel several years ago.

