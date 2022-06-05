Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be slightly lower for Sunday (30%) with highs inland closer to 90. The rain odds will be higher Monday (50%) as a weak trough of low pressure is expected to deepen into the area. But the chance of showers and thunderstorms will drop to 20-30% for most of the new work week as weak ridging aloft will move in behind the trough. Highs during much of the week will be in the middle 90s.

Though differences in the models persist, a cold front is forecast to approach the region late week into next weekend. I have bumped POPs (probability of precipitation) to 40% for Saturday - for now.

