Advertisement

Japanese man is the oldest to sail solo across the Pacific ocean

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An 83-year-old man is now the world’s oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific ocean nonstop.

Japanese ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie set sail from San Francisco on March 27.

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)

Horie arrived in the waters off western Japan on Saturday.

He’s actually made the journey several times.

Horie made no port calls during this last, record-breaking trip, but he checked in with his family everyday to let them know he was OK.

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)

On finishing his trip, he said “don’t let your dreams just stay as dreams. Have a goal and work towards achieving this, and a beautiful life awaits.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since 2019. The home...
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee
Before signing the $110 billion dollar state budget Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis also vetoed...
DeSantis vetoes $1M in funding for Second Harvest
Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Leon County Schools reacts to Governor DeSantis’ nixing of the mask mandate punishments
Thomasville PD is searching for a missing woman with dementia.
UPDATE: Thomasville woman found safe

Latest News

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three...
Champ at 19, champ at 36: Nadal earns 14th French Open title
Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham...
And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen’s Platinum Jubilee
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles
A man stands looking at a building destroyed during attacks, in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms