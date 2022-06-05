Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast: Sunday, June 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening, until eventually clearing out overnight. Rain chances will be at 50% fore the rest of the evening, with temperatures getting down to about 70 overnight.

Rain chances will increase to 60% on Monday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely rolling through in the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the upper 80′s on Monday. Drier conditions are on the way for Tuesday thanks to some mid-level ridging. The rain chances stay minimal for Wednesday and Thursday as well, but the main threat for the middle of the work week is the hot temperatures.

Temperatures will be getting into the mid 90′s by Wednesday, with some spots seeing temperatures in the upper 90′s by Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will be even higher, as the humidity will raise the feel-like temperatures into the triple digits. Remember to drink plenty of water and seek shade when available to combat the heat.

