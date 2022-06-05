Advertisement

Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast: Sunday, June 5

More scattered showers and thunderstorms on the way this evening. Rain chances on the rise for Monday, and so are the temperatures.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening, until eventually clearing out overnight. Rain chances will be at 50% fore the rest of the evening, with temperatures getting down to about 70 overnight.

Rain chances will increase to 60% on Monday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely rolling through in the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the upper 80′s on Monday. Drier conditions are on the way for Tuesday thanks to some mid-level ridging. The rain chances stay minimal for Wednesday and Thursday as well, but the main threat for the middle of the work week is the hot temperatures.

Temperatures will be getting into the mid 90′s by Wednesday, with some spots seeing temperatures in the upper 90′s by Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will be even higher, as the humidity will raise the feel-like temperatures into the triple digits. Remember to drink plenty of water and seek shade when available to combat the heat.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since 2019. The home...
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee
Before signing the $110 billion dollar state budget Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis also vetoed...
DeSantis vetoes $1M in funding for Second Harvest
Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Leon County Schools reacts to Governor DeSantis’ nixing of the mask mandate punishments
Thomasville PD is searching for a missing woman with dementia.
UPDATE: Thomasville woman found safe

Latest News

More scattered showers and thunderstorms on the way this evening. Rain chances on the rise for...
Josh's First Alert Evening Forecast: Sunday, June 5
Warmer temperatures and lower rain chances will be on tap for most of the new work week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 5
Warmer temperatures and lower rain chances will be on tap for most of the new work week....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 5
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through the viewing area. More rain on the...
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 4