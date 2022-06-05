Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: FSU battles UCLA in elimination game

FSU's Parker Messick shows emotion after retiring the side in the opening game of the Auburn...
FSU's Parker Messick shows emotion after retiring the side in the opening game of the Auburn Regional(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WCTV) - Hello once again friends. Ryan here at Plainsman Park as we get set for an elimination game between FSU and UCLA. As I type the Bruin’s leadoff man is stepping into the box so let’s get to it.

TOP 2ND - One hit, no runs, no errors, two LOB

-Scolaro battles back by retiring three straight.

-Kyle Karros leads off with a double for UCLA and then Scolaro surrenders a walk. Two on, none gone.

BOT 1ST - One hit, no runs, no errors, none LOB

-Back-to-back outs and then Martin gets caught stealing. It’s technically runner’s interference as Martin gets hit by the ball but no matter what the side is retired.

-Tyler Martin aboard with a leadoff bloop single to center.

TOP 1ST - One hit, no runs, no errors, one LOB

-F7 retires the side

-Bruins get a bloop single no no man’s land in shallow left.

-Jonah Scolaro surrenders a leadoff walk but bounces back with a 4-6-3 DP.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since 2019. The home...
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee
Before signing the $110 billion dollar state budget Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis also vetoed...
DeSantis vetoes $1M in funding for Second Harvest
Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Leon County Schools reacts to Governor DeSantis’ nixing of the mask mandate punishments
Thomasville PD is searching for a missing woman with dementia.
UPDATE: Thomasville woman found safe

Latest News

A Florida State Seminoles baseball cap hangs on the top railing of the dugout at the 2022...
FINAL: Florida State falls to Auburn, 21-7 (LIVE BLOG ARCHIVE)
FSU prepares to take on UCLA in the opening game of the Auburn Regional
FINAL: FSU outlasts UCLA, 5-3 (Live Blog Archive)
Mike Martin Jr. coaches from the third-base coaches box during the Oxford Regional.
FSU Baseball “Last Four In”, heading to Auburn
Nate VanDuyne coaching at Frankfort High School (Indiana)
Brookwood tabs “Hoosier” Nate VanDuyne as next boys basketball head coach