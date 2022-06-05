LIVE BLOG: FSU battles UCLA in elimination game

AUBURN, Ala. (WCTV) - Hello once again friends. Ryan here at Plainsman Park as we get set for an elimination game between FSU and UCLA. As I type the Bruin’s leadoff man is stepping into the box so let’s get to it.

TOP 2ND - One hit, no runs, no errors, two LOB

-Scolaro battles back by retiring three straight.

-Kyle Karros leads off with a double for UCLA and then Scolaro surrenders a walk. Two on, none gone.

BOT 1ST - One hit, no runs, no errors, none LOB

-Back-to-back outs and then Martin gets caught stealing. It’s technically runner’s interference as Martin gets hit by the ball but no matter what the side is retired.

-Tyler Martin aboard with a leadoff bloop single to center.

TOP 1ST - One hit, no runs, no errors, one LOB

-F7 retires the side

-Bruins get a bloop single no no man’s land in shallow left.

-Jonah Scolaro surrenders a leadoff walk but bounces back with a 4-6-3 DP.

