LIVE BLOG: FSU battles UCLA in elimination game
AUBURN, Ala. (WCTV) - Hello once again friends. Ryan here at Plainsman Park as we get set for an elimination game between FSU and UCLA. As I type the Bruin’s leadoff man is stepping into the box so let’s get to it.
TOP 2ND - One hit, no runs, no errors, two LOB
-Scolaro battles back by retiring three straight.
-Kyle Karros leads off with a double for UCLA and then Scolaro surrenders a walk. Two on, none gone.
BOT 1ST - One hit, no runs, no errors, none LOB
-Back-to-back outs and then Martin gets caught stealing. It’s technically runner’s interference as Martin gets hit by the ball but no matter what the side is retired.
-Tyler Martin aboard with a leadoff bloop single to center.
TOP 1ST - One hit, no runs, no errors, one LOB
-F7 retires the side
-Bruins get a bloop single no no man’s land in shallow left.
-Jonah Scolaro surrenders a leadoff walk but bounces back with a 4-6-3 DP.
