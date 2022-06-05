Advertisement

Thomasville PD searching for woman with dementia

Thomasville PD is searching for a missing woman with dementia.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are searching for a woman with dementia who went missing Saturday in Thomasville.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, 69-year-old Avis McIntyre was last seen around 1:30 p.m. wearing an all white jogging suit. She has gray hair in a bun.

The search was getting urgent as darkness approached, according to TPD. It’s focused along Wright Street, Fletcher Street and adjacent areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact 911 or 229-226-2101.

