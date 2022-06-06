Advertisement

Decatur County deputies investigating armed robbery in Brinson

GENERIC — Decatur County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Decatur County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning in the Brinson area.

Deputies say the identity of the suspects is not known at this point, but they are believed to be white men. The victim described the suspect vehicle as a 4-door, early 2000s dark blue or black Ford F-150 with bullet hole rims.

DCSO is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

If you have information for deputies, you can reach out to investigators at the following numbers:

  • 229-400-8027
  • 229-400-8011
  • 229-400-8004

The sheriff’s office posted about the armed robbery on its Facebook page around 11 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since Fall of 2020....
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee
Thomasville PD is searching for a missing woman with dementia.
UPDATE: Thomasville woman found safe
Before signing the $110 billion dollar state budget Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis also vetoed...
DeSantis vetoes $1M in funding for Second Harvest
26-year-old Cedric Hayes Jr. had been murdered in cold blood. Five years later and detectives...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Father found murdered in car on Tallahassee’s southside

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with Florida on Medicaid money in Lee County case
Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill speaks with her client, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...
Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw
A Tallahassee man told the sheriff’s office on Sunday his Hellcat was stolen from the parking...
Tallahassee man’s Dodge Charger Hellcat reported stolen in Bainbridge
Tallahassee residents who attended the vigil said there’s no time better than the present to...
Gun Violence Awareness Day vigil held at Tallahassee City Hall