Advertisement

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill speaks with her client, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...
Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill speaks with her client, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, during a Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(Amy Beth Bennett | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team has COVID-19.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion Monday by Melisa McNeill, Cruz’s lead attorney.

The judge said she didn’t want to further delay jury selection, which has slogged on for two months.

McNeill said that decision violates Cruz’s right to a fair trial. The trial is over whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life for the murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High four years ago.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since Fall of 2020....
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee
Thomasville PD is searching for a missing woman with dementia.
UPDATE: Thomasville woman found safe
Before signing the $110 billion dollar state budget Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis also vetoed...
DeSantis vetoes $1M in funding for Second Harvest
26-year-old Cedric Hayes Jr. had been murdered in cold blood. Five years later and detectives...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Father found murdered in car on Tallahassee’s southside

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with Florida on Medicaid money in Lee County case
GENERIC — Decatur County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Decatur County deputies investigating armed robbery in Brinson
A Tallahassee man told the sheriff’s office on Sunday his Hellcat was stolen from the parking...
Tallahassee man’s Dodge Charger Hellcat reported stolen in Bainbridge
Tallahassee residents who attended the vigil said there’s no time better than the present to...
Gun Violence Awareness Day vigil held at Tallahassee City Hall