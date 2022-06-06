Advertisement

Federal corruption trial of North Florida lawyer underway in Jacksonville

FILE PHOTO: A judge's gavel.
FILE PHOTO: A judge's gavel.(Source: MGN)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The federal corruption trial of North Florida lawyer Marion Michael O’Steen is now underway in Jacksonville.

O’Steen was arrested and accused of a bribery and extortion scheme with former Third Circuit State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister.

Siegmeister plead guilty in February and is listed as a witness in O’Steen’s trial by both the prosecution and defense, according to federal court records.

O’Steen is accused of making deals with Siegmeister to reduce the charges or sentences of his clients. The February 2021 indictment says in one case, O’Steen bought one of Siegmeister’s Braford bulls and in another case asked a client to pay tens of thousands of dollars to make a gambling charge “go away completely.”

Among the items on the government’s exhibit list are scanned cash payments, surveillance photos, recorded meetings, text messages and a $4,000 bill of sale for two bulls.

The government has 23 people on its witness list and the defense has 56 witnesses listed.

Federal court records do not indicate how long the trial could last.

