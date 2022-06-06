Gun Violence Awareness Day vigil held at Tallahassee City Hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 80 people gathered at City Hall Friday evening for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which comes on the heels of multiple mass shootings across the nation and dozens of gun-related incidents this year in Tallahassee.

The event was led by Moms Demand Action, local parents and faith and local leaders. They worked to create a plan to stop these acts of violence in the community.

City hall was lit orange to symbolize the fight to stop gun violence.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, there have been 100 incidents involving gunfire in the Capital City so far in 2022.

Tallahassee residents who attended the vigil said there’s no time better than the present to try and create change.

“We don’t want people to be slaughtered in the streets or in our schools, or anywhere,” Michaela Denny, the chapter leader for Moms Demand Action Tallahassee, said. “We want to be able to live safely and we want to be able to work together to get towards that.

WCTV also spoke to two victims of gun violence at the event.

“There’s not one day that we don’t grieve our daughter and granddaughter’s death,” Lajunia Crowell said. “We can imagine what other families are going through. It’s just senseless murder all over the world, and especially here in the United States.”

The Crowell’s daughter and granddaughter were killed in a shooting in West Palm Beach five years ago. The suspect was a convicted felon who got his hands on a gun.

They say although they don’t want to see a total ban on guns, they want to see more restrictions and responsibilities for gun owners.

