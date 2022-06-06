Leon County library holding Pride Month events, features new display

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - June is Pride Month and the Leon County Public Library is celebrating by holding events all month long.

From June 6 to June 30, it will display the exhibit entitled “Days of Silence” from the Stonewall National Museum and Archives. The display centers around bullying in the LGBTQ+ community. The goal of the exhibit is to raise awareness about the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community and how it affects people from an early age.

The exhibit explains the National Day of Silence, which is a student-led demonstration in which LGBTQ+ students and allies don’t speak, in protest of harassment and discrimination against the community.

“We look for these opportunities like we do for Pride Month and other months as well, to make sure we’re acknowledging not only our history but our community, so that we are truly representative of the community that we live in,” Innovation Officer at the Leon County Public Library Kaicee Shiley said. “It’s important to have a safe space for everyone in the community.”

The exhibit details the history and the challenges that the LGBTQ+ community face in the country.

Shiley said they want to make sure everyone feels included, especially during Pride Month. Along with the exhibit, there will be other activities recognizing Pride Month.

