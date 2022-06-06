Advertisement

Leon County library holding Pride Month events, features new display

An exhibit on display during Pride Month at the Leon County Library is from the Stonewall National Museum and Archives.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - June is Pride Month and the Leon County Public Library is celebrating by holding events all month long.

From June 6 to June 30, it will display the exhibit entitled “Days of Silence” from the Stonewall National Museum and Archives. The display centers around bullying in the LGBTQ+ community. The goal of the exhibit is to raise awareness about the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community and how it affects people from an early age.

The exhibit explains the National Day of Silence, which is a student-led demonstration in which LGBTQ+ students and allies don’t speak, in protest of harassment and discrimination against the community.

“We look for these opportunities like we do for Pride Month and other months as well, to make sure we’re acknowledging not only our history but our community, so that we are truly representative of the community that we live in,” Innovation Officer at the Leon County Public Library Kaicee Shiley said. “It’s important to have a safe space for everyone in the community.”

The exhibit details the history and the challenges that the LGBTQ+ community face in the country.

Shiley said they want to make sure everyone feels included, especially during Pride Month. Along with the exhibit, there will be other activities recognizing Pride Month.

You can see a full list of activities and events here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since Fall of 2020....
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee
Thomasville PD is searching for a missing woman with dementia.
UPDATE: Thomasville woman found safe
A Tallahassee man told the sheriff’s office on Sunday his Hellcat was stolen from the parking...
Tallahassee man’s Dodge Charger Hellcat reported stolen in Bainbridge
Before signing the $110 billion dollar state budget Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis also vetoed...
DeSantis vetoes $1M in funding for Second Harvest

Latest News

While the shooting in Tulsa has renewed the need to look at hospital security and staff safety...
Colquitt Regional Medical Center updates security measures following Tulsa shooting
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for the evening of Monday, June 6, 2022.
Mike’s Monday 5 p.m. Forecast: June 6, 2022
FILE PHOTO: Spanish textbooks on a school bookshelf.
Whistleblower: Franklin Co. paid $10K more than Miami-Dade for same textbooks
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for the evening of Monday, June 6, 2022.
Mike's 5 p.m. Monday Forecast: June 6, 2022