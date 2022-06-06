Tallahassee gas prices still below national average

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Average gas prices in Tallahassee are around $4.49, just below the state average of $4.76 according to GasBuddy.

Some prices in Tallahassee have crept up to as high as $4.59 and it’s forcing drivers in the city to adjust.

David Allen, from Monticello, said he’s reverted to filling up his tank a little bit everyday to avoid a costly trip to the pump.

“Still paying $20 a day, five days a week is getting a little high,” Allen said.

Monday, Allen filled up at McKenzie Markets, where gas is $4.49. The cheapest price in the city.

Todd Sanders tops off his truck with diesel everyday. The price in Tallahassee sits at around $5.25 a gallon, which Sanders said is a bargain compared to elsewhere in Florida.

“If I’m completely empty I’m looking at $160 or $170,” Sanders said. “I went down south last night and diesel is $5.98, $6. You can’t win like that.”

According to Triple A the statewide average in Florida for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is $4.76 and the national average is creeping up towards $5 at $4.86.

