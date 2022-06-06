Advertisement

Tallahassee man’s Dodge Charger Hellcat reported stolen in Bainbridge

A Tallahassee man told the sheriff’s office on Sunday his Hellcat was stolen from the parking...
A Tallahassee man told the sheriff’s office on Sunday his Hellcat was stolen from the parking lot of the out-of-business Mr. Pips, located at 875 Colquitt Highway in Bainbridge.(DCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat.

A Tallahassee man told the sheriff’s office on Sunday his Hellcat was stolen from the parking lot of Mr. Pips located at 875 Colquitt Highway in Bainbridge.

The car is cobalt blue and has red Dodge Hellcat emblems on it. It has a Florida license plate: K37BL.

Deputies are asking for any information from the public that could help them solve the case.

You can contact DCSO investigators at 229-400-8020 and 229-400-8004.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since 2019. The home...
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee
Thomasville PD is searching for a missing woman with dementia.
UPDATE: Thomasville woman found safe
Before signing the $110 billion dollar state budget Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis also vetoed...
DeSantis vetoes $1M in funding for Second Harvest
26-year-old Cedric Hayes Jr. had been murdered in cold blood. Five years later and detectives...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Father found murdered in car on Tallahassee’s southside

Latest News

Tallahassee residents who attended the vigil said there’s no time better than the present to...
Gun Violence Awareness Day vigil held at Tallahassee City Hall
The four Thomasville boys changed the meaning of your average stand, by dedicating their summer...
Lemon-Aid stand boys return to raise money for childhood cancer
What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? June 6, 2022
What's Brewing? June 6, 2022