Tallahassee man’s Dodge Charger Hellcat reported stolen in Bainbridge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat.

A Tallahassee man told the sheriff’s office on Sunday his Hellcat was stolen from the parking lot of Mr. Pips located at 875 Colquitt Highway in Bainbridge.

The car is cobalt blue and has red Dodge Hellcat emblems on it. It has a Florida license plate: K37BL.

Deputies are asking for any information from the public that could help them solve the case.

You can contact DCSO investigators at 229-400-8020 and 229-400-8004.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.