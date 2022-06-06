Advertisement

Two family dogs attack, kill 70-year-old woman, sheriff says

The Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division captured the dogs and took them to an animal housing facility.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A 70-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs in Tennessee, according to police.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said officers responded to a residence on Olympic View Court in Seymour on June 3. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead with “numerous” dog bites. She was identified as Debbie Boyd, according to police.

Two large Rottweiler dogs were found in the fenced-in yard of the home, secured by family members prior to the officers’ arrival, officials said.

“It was determined that the dogs were in the home with the victim at the time of the attack along with a small child, who was uninjured,” Seals stated.

The Animal Control Division captured the dogs and took them to an animal housing facility. Sheriff Seals said the animals would remain at the facility until the investigation concludes.

Boyd was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since Fall of 2020....
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee
Thomasville PD is searching for a missing woman with dementia.
UPDATE: Thomasville woman found safe
A Tallahassee man told the sheriff’s office on Sunday his Hellcat was stolen from the parking...
Tallahassee man’s Dodge Charger Hellcat reported stolen in Bainbridge
Before signing the $110 billion dollar state budget Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis also vetoed...
DeSantis vetoes $1M in funding for Second Harvest

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
An exhibit on display during Pride Month at the Leon County Library is from the Stonewall...
Leon County library holding Pride Month events, features new display
While the shooting in Tulsa has renewed the need to look at hospital security and staff safety...
Colquitt Regional Medical Center updates security measures following Tulsa shooting