Advertisement

Whistleblower: Franklin Co. paid $10K more than Miami-Dade for same textbooks

FILE PHOTO: Spanish textbooks on a school bookshelf.
FILE PHOTO: Spanish textbooks on a school bookshelf.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Textbook publishers offered free or discounted materials to larger school districts in Florida while excluding others, like Franklin and Hamilton counties, according to whistleblower allegations.

In letters sent to the Department of Education last month, the whistleblower claims that counties like Franklin and Hamilton missed out on tens of thousands of dollars worth of discounts offered to bigger districts.

The letters said Franklin County specifically paid about $10,000 more than Miami Dade County for the same English language arts textbooks.

“$10,000 may not be much to a larger school district, but it’s a lot to Franklin County, to a small school district like ourselves,” Steve Lanier, Franklin County Schools superintendent, said. “And it makes me question how we even got to that point, why the people who made the deal didn’t think of Franklin County.”

FCS Curriculum Director Jennifer Leach said it’s unfair that other districts got free things, while FCS didn’t.

According to Florida law, textbook publishers have to charge the same price to every district in the state.

“The law is pretty clear,” said Chris Doolin, a lobbyist for the Small School District Council Consortium.

The whistleblower’s letter included purchase orders detailing discounts given to large districts that smaller ones weren’t offered.

The press secretary for Florida DOE said they are currently reviewing the complaints to determine whether any Florida laws were broken.

McGraw Hill was among the textbook publishers listed in the letter. A spokesperson for them said they believe the allegations are based on factual inaccuracies and that they have not overcharged any of the districts.

Doolin said he believes there is sufficient evidence showing the textbook publishers broke the law.

Lanier said he’s hurt his district was left out of discounts that could have saved them money.

“It’s just something that needs to be fair, straight across the board and not just for the larger school districts,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since Fall of 2020....
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee
Thomasville PD is searching for a missing woman with dementia.
UPDATE: Thomasville woman found safe
A Tallahassee man told the sheriff’s office on Sunday his Hellcat was stolen from the parking...
Tallahassee man’s Dodge Charger Hellcat reported stolen in Bainbridge
Before signing the $110 billion dollar state budget Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis also vetoed...
DeSantis vetoes $1M in funding for Second Harvest

Latest News

An exhibit on display during Pride Month at the Leon County Library is from the Stonewall...
Leon County library holding Pride Month events, features new display
While the shooting in Tulsa has renewed the need to look at hospital security and staff safety...
Colquitt Regional Medical Center updates security measures following Tulsa shooting
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for the evening of Monday, June 6, 2022.
Mike’s Monday 5 p.m. Forecast: June 6, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for the evening of Monday, June 6, 2022.
Mike's 5 p.m. Monday Forecast: June 6, 2022