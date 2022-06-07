FSU Softball Coach Lonni Alameda agrees to long-term contract extension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced on Monday that FSU softball head coach Lonni Alameda has agreed to a contract extension. Texas A&M pursued Alameda for their coaching vacancy in recent weeks.

Back in late April, Noles247.com reported on Alameda’s new contract which was agreed to at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Information on that contract can be found here. FSU had locked her up to a seven-year contract which was effective as of July 1, 2021 with an ending date of June 30, 2028. The contract included a base salary of $215,000 annually with total compensation being $450,000 in her first year and escalating up to $600,000 in the seventh and final season. The contract also included performance bonuses, retention bonuses, longevity bonuses, and termination language. There was also language pertaining to assistant coaches compensation and guarantees on capital projects.

The contract was amended pertaining to today’s announcement. The amendment was signed by Alford, Alameda and FSU general counsel on June 3rd with a start date of June 1st. She is due a $30,000 signing bonus within 90 days of signing the amendment. It extended her prior deal through the end of the 2029 season, so one add’l year. Her base salary of $215,000 remains the same, with the seventh and eighth year of the contract equaling total compensation of $675,000 per season. The retention bonus is $50,000 for the first year of the contract, $75,000 for the second year of the contract, and $100,000 each year from the third to the eighth year of the contract. There are longevity bonuses of $25,000 for the third year of the contract and $50,000 for the sixth, seventh, and eighth year of the contract.

Performance Incentive Bonuses are listed below:

1.Bonus of $10,000 in the event the Florida State University Women’s Softball Team wins the ACC regular season championship.

2. A Bonus of $10,000 in the event the Florida State University Women’s Softball Team wins the ACC post-season tournament.

3. A Bonus of $15,000 if the Florida State University Women’s Softball Team hosts the NCAA Regional.

4. A Bonus of $20,000 in the event the Florida State University Women’s Softball Team participates in an NCAA Super Regional. The Bonus shall increase to $30,000 if the Florida State University Women’s Softball Team hosts the NCAA Super Regional.

5. A Bonus of $30,000.00 in the event the Florida State University Women’s Softball Team participates in the NCAA College World Series.

6. A Bonus of $10,000.00 in the event the Florida State University Women’s Softball Team is the runner-up in the NCAA College World Series.

7. A Bonus of $50,000.00 in the event the Florida State University Women’s Softball Team wins the NCAA College World Series.

8. A Bonus of $10,000.00 in the event Employee is named ACC Women’s Softball Coach of the Year.

9. A Bonus of $15,000.00 in the event Employee is named National Women’s Softball Coach of the Year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

10. A Bonus of $5,000.00 in the event the Florida State University Women’s Softball Team achieves a greater than 85% Graduation Success Rate (GSR) threshold based on the GSR formula of the NCAA for those student-athletes receiving athletic aid. The calculation will be based on a six-year window (defined by twelve full-time semesters from the first full-time semester of matriculation) and will count transfers coming into Florida State University and exclude transfer leaving Florida State University that are in good academic standing. This Bonus will be calculated annually at the end of the summer semester.

11. A Bonus of $5,000.00 in the event the Florida State University Women’s Softball Team achieves a greater than 960 Academic Performance Rating (APR) or higher based on the APR formula of the NCAA. This formula is currently a four-year percentage rate calculated on those student-athletes receiving athletic aid. The average will be based on a four-year window (defined by eight full-time semesters from the first full-time semester of matriculation). This Bonus will be calculated annually at the end of the summer semester.

A couple of major points of focus in this round of negotiations was additional financial support for staffing, as well as guarantees towards capital projects with the stadium and other facilities.

Below is specific contract language pertaining to guarantees for assistant coaching staff:

Assistant Coach Salary Pool: If the assistant coaches of the Softball Team for the 2020-2021 season are the assistant coaches as of August 9, 2021, the assistant coach salary pool for Contract Year One shall increase by $10,000. The Softball Team assistant coaches and director of operations salary pool for Contract Year Two shall increase by $60,000 on July 1, 2022.

University shall create and advertise for a Director of Player Development. The position will be funded at $40,000 plus benefits similar to similarly situated employees.

Funding for graduate assistants and managers shall be $70,000.

Below is specific contract language pertaining to promises for capital projects:

1. The University shall, in good faith, use its best efforts to complete installation of a new softball field scoreboard by August 30, 2022.

2. University shall, in good faith, use its best efforts to complete construction of the bullpen covering and premium seating area by March 1, 2023.

3. The University shall, in good faith, use its best efforts to complete installation of a centerfield video pole by August 30, 2022.

4. The University shall, in good faith, use its best efforts to complete installation of a new playing surface by August 30, 2022.

5. The University shall, in good faith, use its best efforts to complete installation of new turf behind home plate, down the lines (foul territory), and in visitor bullpen as soon as practicable after product and materials are delivered to the University.

6. The University shall, in good faith, use its best efforts to complete installation of the Stiles-Smith Seating Expansion on the left field line by March 1, 2023.

7. The University shall, in good faith, use its best efforts to explore the feasibility of locker room and press box renovation by June 30, 2023.

The contract also discusses termination cost, which would equate to a buyout in case of departure for another job. Below is termination by Employee Without Cause:

During Contract Year One - 300K

During Contract Year Two - 400K

During Contract Year Three - 350K

During Contract Year Four - 300K

During Contract Year Five - 250K

During Contract Year Six - 200K

During Contract Year Seven - None

During Contract Year Eight - None

The full release via FSU on today’s announcement of a contract extension is below:

Florida State softball head coach Lonni Alameda has agreed to a contract extension, FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Monday.

“I am excited for Florida State and for the student-athletes in our program as we announce a well-earned contract extension for Coach Alameda,” Alford said. “She has made a tremendous impact on our program as she enters her 15th season here in Tallahassee. We have one of the largest annual investments in softball in the country, and our fans have continually shown up to create an incredible atmosphere at JoAnne Graf Field. We have already started our offseason projects to continue to provide the absolute best experience for our student-athletes as we work to return to Oklahoma City.”

Alameda is 667-189-3 (.778) in her 14 seasons leading the FSU program. She guided the Seminoles to a 54-7 record in 2022, a program-record winning percentage of .885 and her sixth 50-win season. The Seminoles won the ACC Tournament for the program’s 18th conference title and earned the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“I am so thankful for this game of softball. It has allowed me to grow in so many areas of my life,” Alameda said. “I am proud of the family that has been built in Tallahassee from the players, staff and community. Our mission daily is to give everything we can to our team, and knowing that our Athletic Director Michael Alford and President Richard McCullough support that vision of growth for these student-athletes is a wonderful feeling. I am grateful for this opportunity to lead this softball family with a village of support from so many in Tallahassee and beyond. What a journey it has been, and I am excited for what is ahead for the Garnet and Gold.”

Alameda has led Florida State to the NCAA Tournament every season with eight Super Regional appearances, four trips to the Women’s College World Series and the 2018 national championship. The Seminoles have won eight ACC championships under Alameda’s leadership.

Florida State has numerous softball facilities projects scheduled to be completed prior to the start of the 2023 season with an overall investment totaling more than $2 million. Those projects include a new videoboard, new premium seating to cover the bullpen, a new field surface and ongoing fan experience improvements. Including those investments, FSU will have committed more than $4.2 million in softball facilities enhancements in the last eight years.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.