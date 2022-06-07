Retrial underway in 2019 Tallahassee street corner murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Testimony is now underway in the retrial of Preston Hart.

Hart is accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner of Indiana and Calloway Streets back on Jan. 13, 2019.

Joseph was found dead outside an apartment nearby. An autopsy confirmed he’d been shot three times.

Hart stood trial earlier in 2022, but after more than six hours of deliberation, the jury could not agree on a verdict and the judge declared a mistrial.

Arrest papers quoted witnesses as saying Hart pulled up and offered to sell drugs to Joseph near the entrance to the Springfield Arms Apartments. An argument between the two men escalated, arrest papers say, and ended in gunfire.

Hart is facing charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His trial is scheduled to last three days.

