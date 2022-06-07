Advertisement

Taddeo leaves Democratic governor race to run for Congress

Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo speaks during a legislative session, Thursday, April 29,...
Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo speaks during a legislative session, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — State Sen. Annette Taddeo has announced she’s leaving the Democratic primary for Florida governor to run for a U.S. House seat in South Florida.

Taddeo said Monday that she’ll run for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, which includes parts of Miami-Dade County.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar, who took office after winning her 2020 election.

Taddeo faces Miami Commissioner Ken Russell and community organizer Angel Montalvo in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who previously served as Florida governor as a Republican, and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried remain the strongest candidates in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Brian Keith Easterling was taken into...
Officials: Fire chief in Okaloosa County arrested on murder charge
A Tallahassee man told the sheriff’s office on Sunday his Hellcat was stolen from the parking...
Tallahassee man’s Dodge Charger Hellcat reported stolen in Bainbridge
A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since Fall of 2020....
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020
A mother is speaking out after struggling to get answers a year after her son escaped school...
Mother questions Leon Co. Schools policies on crisis prevention training after son runs from school
Ellis was found dead after missing for over a month.
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee

Latest News

Students could lose access to free school lunches
Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th
FILE PHOTO: Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session...
Florida Supreme Court stays out of DeSantis congressional redistricting fight
Congressman Al Lawson responds to Governor’s redistricting maps
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with Republican lawmakers