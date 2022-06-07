Taddeo leaves Democratic governor race to run for Congress

MIAMI (AP) — State Sen. Annette Taddeo has announced she’s leaving the Democratic primary for Florida governor to run for a U.S. House seat in South Florida.

Taddeo said Monday that she’ll run for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, which includes parts of Miami-Dade County.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar, who took office after winning her 2020 election.

Taddeo faces Miami Commissioner Ken Russell and community organizer Angel Montalvo in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who previously served as Florida governor as a Republican, and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried remain the strongest candidates in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

