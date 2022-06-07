Advertisement

Tallahassee realtor to be featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ this week

The episode airs at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Kayla Meadows told WCTV that when she found out she was accepted onto the show, she was shocked. She says Tallahassee really is a great place to buy a home.(Staci Inez - WCTV)
By Staci Inez
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee realtor is making an appearance on HGTV’s “House Hunters” this week as she helps a couple find their dream home.

Kayla Meadows is a realtor for Big Fish Real Estate Services.

Meadows told WCTV that when she found out she was accepted onto the show, she was shocked. She says Tallahassee really is a great place to buy a home.

U.S. News and World Report backs up that assertion: in its 2022-2023 report, it ranked Tallahassee on its list of best places to live in Florida.

In its housing market expectations for this summer, the report mentions rising interest rates, few homes available and fierce competition when homes are on the market.

Meadows says despite those hurdles, it’s still possible to land a home.

“Even though the real estate market is still crazy, here in Florida and really everywhere, it’s still possible to get a home, and this show really showcases the process that my buyers went through and basically how to make an aggressive offer and be able to win your dream home,” Meadows says.

Meadows will showcase Tallahassee on the “House Hunters” episode airing Wednesday at 10 p.m.

